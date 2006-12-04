Pharma Challenged
Market shifts and generic competition create dynamic environment for drug developers
December 4, 2006 Cover
Volume 84, Issue 49
Market shifts and generic competition create dynamic environment for drug developers
Credit:
Market shifts and generic competition create dynamic environment for drug developers
Potassium permanganate leader Carus Chemical looks for growth in the Middle East and Asia
Skyrocketing demand for ethanol feedstock could profoundly change the agricultural landscape
Visible even from space, the conspicuous chemistry of bioluminescence continues to open new research and technology niches