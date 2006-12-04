'Breathable' rubber could up protection

A new material that blocks toxic substances—including a simulated mustard agent—but transmits water vapor could be used to make improved protective garments for chemical workers, military personnel, and others who might encounter noxious compounds (Adv. Mater., DOI: 10.1002/adma.200601156). Butyl rubber is generally used for such garments, but its lack of "breathability" can at best cause discomfort and at worst cause heat stroke or even death in adverse climates. Brian J. Elliott of TDA Research, Wheat Ridge, Colo.; Douglas L. Gin of the University of Colorado, Boulder; and coworkers have adapted butyl rubber to make it more user-friendly. They copolymerize butyl rubber with a liquid-crystal monomer (shown), which results in a 3-D network of water-filled channels threaded through the composite. The hydrophilic channels allow water vapor to pass through the material but block hydrophobic compounds such as chemical warfare agents.
