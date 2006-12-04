Broin advances cellulosic ethanol

Broin, the largest dry mill ethanol producer in the U.S., has picked Emmetsburg, Iowa, as the site for what it says will be the nation's first commercial-scale cellulosic ethanol plant, with start-up expected in 2009. In a $200 million project, an existing 50 million-gal-per-year conventional corn ethanol facility will be converted into a 125 million-gal biorefinery designed to consume all parts of the corn plant, rather than just the kernels. Broin licensed some of its technology from DuPont. It is counting on winning an $80 million Department of Energy grant to help pay for the project.
