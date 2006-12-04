Celanese settles airport battle

Celanese has reached a settlement with the Frankfurt, Germany, airport (Fraport) to relocate the nearby Kelsterbach, Germany, plants operated by its engineered polymers subsidiary, Ticona. The agreement resolves years of legal disputes related to a planned expansion of the airport. Over a five-year period, Fraport will pay Ticona approximately $850 million to close the Kelsterbach operations and move to a new site within Germany.
