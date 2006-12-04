DuPont, partner open propanediol plant

DuPont and Tate & Lyle have begun shipments of corn-sugar-derived propanediol from their joint-venture facility in Loudon, Tenn. The 100 million-lb-per-year plant is the first to make the chemical from renewable resources, the partners say. According to Steven Mirshak, president of the joint venture, the new product is experiencing strong demand. "Whenever a glycol is being used today, businesses should consider replacing it with our new renewable ingredient," he says.
