Dynea sells North American operations

Finnish adhesive resins producer Dynea is selling Dynea North America to Teachers' Private Capital, the private equity arm of the $85 billion Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, for an undisclosed sum. Dynea North America, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, has 13 plants in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico and 700 employees. It generates about $550 million in annual sales, more than a third of Dynea's total. Dynea says it wants to focus on Eastern Europe and Asia.
