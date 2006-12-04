Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Financial Firms Buy H. C. Starck

Sale of metals maker will help Bayer's life sciences push

by Marc S. Reisch
December 4, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Bayer
H. C. Starck scientist examines solid-oxide fuel-cell components.
Credit: Bayer
H. C. Starck scientist examines solid-oxide fuel-cell components.

Bayer plans to sell its H. C. Starck subsidiary for $1.6 billion to U.S.-based financial investors Advent International and the Carlyle Group. The German firm will use the proceeds to advance its life sciences strategy and help finance the $22 billion purchase of pharmaceutical maker Schering.

The sale will close at the beginning of 2007, pending regulatory approvals. Bayer will pocket about $920 million; the remainder will cover debt and pension liabilities. Still pending is the sale of cellulosics maker Wolff Walsrode, which Bayer also put on the block to fund the Schering purchase.

The buyers made the winning bid in an auction that included both financial and corporate investors. According to press reports, bidders in the final round included Bain Capital and Belgian metals maker Umicore.

Starck, headquartered in Goslar, Germany, manufactures metal and ceramic powders and parts. It also produces specialty chemicals, including electrically conductive polymers. The firm employs 3,400 people and had global sales last year of $1.2 billion.

Although Starck's sales last year were up 31% from 2004, some analysts suggest that the purchase price was lower than it could have been because of a decline in profitability at the unit in recent years. Heinz HeumÜller, Starck's managing director, says Starck will "work to further improve performance."

The investment firms say they will support the expansion of Starck's business, but they also say their game plan is to sell the company in an initial public offering within the next three to five years.

The winning bid shows that financial buyers maintain a keen interest in chemical assets, even though they have been more cautious in 2006 than last year. According to Peter Young, president of investment banking firm Young & Partners, financial buyers completed 11 major transactions involving chemical businesses in the first nine months of 2006. In the same period in 2005, they completed 20 deals.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

South Korean firms to acquire Momentive
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Korean firms ink deal to acquire Momentive
PQ launches initial public offering

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE