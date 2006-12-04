Fujifilm boosts LCD film operations

Fujifilm, the dominant producer of cellulose triacetate film, a product vital to the liquid-crystal display (LCD) industry, will spend $205 million to boost capacity. The company says it will build a plant and R&D center at its Ashigara site near Tokyo by April 2008. The additional material will support manufacturers of large television sets that make use of thin-film transistor LCD technology. Cellulose triacetate and polyvinyl alcohol films are the two main materials used to manufacture the polarizers that are critical components of such LCDs.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter