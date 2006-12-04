Jubilant opens discovery center

The pharmaceutical chemicals manufacturer Jubilant Organosys has inaugurated a drug discovery center in Bangalore, India. Employing 500 scientists, the 125,000-sq-ft facility conducts work in areas such as biology, chemistry, molecular modeling, crystallography, and information technology on behalf of clients worldwide. A spokesman says Jubilant now employs about 750 drug discovery scientists across all its sites. Jubilant says the drug discovery center builds on Jubilant Biosys, which was created five years ago to provide informatics services to pharmaceutical researchers worldwide.
