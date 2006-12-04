Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Olefin Dispersions

Low-viscosity waterborne dispersions enable thin, solvent-free films

by Marc S. Reisch
December 4, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Dow Chemical has developed the first generation of what it promises will be a series of water-based polyolefin dispersions with an environmentally friendly profile. The advance makes possible the formation of thin, low-cost films for a variety of applications, including paper, packaging, and textiles.

Dow's performance plastics unit has market development quantities available to customers that want to sample the propylene- and ethylene-based resin dispersions. By the middle of next year, Dow plans to have commercial quantities available to customers in the U.S. and Europe. Dow managers decline to predict the market potential for the new dispersions, but some sources suggest it could approach $100 million annually over the next five years.

Bob Ranger, Dow Performance Plastics business development manager, says the new dispersions bring well-known polyolefin performance properties, such as water and chemical resistance, and application benefits, such as heat sealability, into a waterborne system. Although extruders are now able to form a 12-µm-thick polypropylene film, the new dispersion system yields a 4-µm film with good adhesion properties, the company claims.

Users will also be able to dip, spray, and foam these new dispersions. With conventional polyolefins, users can employ only traditional thermoplastic-forming processes such as extrusion, injection molding, and blow molding. The water-based system also makes it possible to add inorganic fillers to the dispersions and to design them to adhere to both polar and nonpolar substrates.

To make the new dispersions, explains Brad Moncla, technology development manager, Dow starts with polyolefins made through traditional catalytic polymerization. The company then puts the polymer through a high-shear mechanical process that breaks it up into submicrometer particles.

By combining the polymer and a surfactant, Dow can make an aqueous dispersion that "looks like milk" and boasts a solids content as high as 60%, Moncla says. "Polyolefins don't like water," he says, but the surfactant keeps the dispersions stable for six months. When a dispersion is applied to a substrate such as paper or textiles and then heated, the water evaporates and the polyolefin melts to form a final coating.

By choosing the right polymer and surfactant, Moncla says, Dow can tailor-make dispersion systems appropriate to customers' needs. For instance, polyolefin dispersions can substitute for the traditional styrene-butadiene latex used to hold needle-punched carpet together. Carpet makers could combine polypropylene latex with polypropylene fiber and backing to create a carpet that can be recycled whole instead of being separated into components, as must be done today (C&EN, Oct. 23, page 33).

Even though Dow is a big producer of styrene-butadiene latex, Ranger says he is not worried about the potential loss of business. Sales of other materials such as vinyl acetate ethylene emulsions and urethane will be under greater pressure from "green" carpet systems, he says.

The new dispersions could also displace fluorochemicals now used to coat hamburger wrappers and other paper fast-food packaging, Moncla says. Although fluorochemicals provide excellent grease and stain resistance, their manufacture can involve the use of perfluorooctanoic acid, a substance suspected of causing health problems. Manufacturers looking for an alternative could turn to the Dow dispersions.

As Dow rolls out its new polyolefin dispersions over the next few years, "we'll be delivering polyolefin properties in an entirely new way," Ranger says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lanxess launches greener polyurethanes
DowDuPont invests in specialty plastics
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dow Launches New Polyethylene

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE