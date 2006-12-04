Praxair and a subsidiary of the power company AES plan to research and demonstrate improved carbon dioxide capture technologies for new and existing electric generation facilities in New York state. The two companies will focus on capture-ready technology designs for new plants and low-cost options for existing power plants, including oxyfuel combustion (burning in oxygen instead of air) of coal. In November, AES submitted two bids to build a clean- coal and biomass facility in upstate New York in response to a request for a proposal by the New York Power Authority.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter