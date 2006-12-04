SNPE studies options for fine chemicals

French state-owned SNPE has asked its advisers to study strategic options for the company's fine chemicals business, the main component of which is Isochem. SNPE says the business has undergone a successful recovery over the past two years. It had sales last year of about $260 million, 27% of SNPE's total sales, and an operating loss of about $17 million. According to a spokeswoman, the options include a partnership and an outright sale.
