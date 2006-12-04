Wondering why

I wish to congratulate the graduate recipients of the Roche "Excellence in Chemistry" award celebrated in a Roche advertisement (C&EN, Sept. 25, page 126). Yet I am led to wonder why, although considerable progress has been made in bringing women into Ph.D. programs, apparently none of them rise to the level of excellence achieved by the dozen men honored by Roche. What am I to tell prospective female graduate students, undergraduates, or my daughters about careers in chemistry?
Arthur Suits
Detroit
