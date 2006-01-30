The American Chemical Society's 231st National Meeting will be held in Atlanta. Thirty of the society's technical divisions, one secretariat, and seven committees will participate in 741 sessions. More than 8,000 papers will be presented.
Known in the 21st century as the "city not too busy to care," Atlanta has been linked to the civil rights movement for more than four decades and is now seen as the best example of the New South. Although ACS does not offer officially sponsored tours, visitors can arrange to visit Atlanta's many attractions either through their hotel or at the Atlanta restaurant booth in the Georgia World Congress Center.
ACS President E. Ann Nalley will host a presidential symposium, "Ensuring the Future: Sustaining and Strengthening Basic and Applied Research," with a reception to follow, on Sunday, March 26, from 1:30 to 4 PM. Other special symposia include "Excellence in Graduate Polymer Research," "Workforce of the Future: Filling the Science Pipeline," and "Women Leaders in Chemistry: Stories of Challenges Met."
The ACS awards dinner and ceremony will be held on Tuesday evening, March 28. Paul S. Anderson will deliver the Priestley Medal Address at this event. Other ACS national award winners will deliver their addresses throughout the meeting.
As usual, an array of choices for continuing education will be offered through ACS short courses, divisional and professional workshops, and exposition workshops. The exposition itself will be held in the Georgia World Congress Center, presenting attendees with an opportunity to learn about scientific and industrial trends, discover effective technologies and services, and network with more than 300 companies that serve chemical professionals.
