Soaps & Detergents
Specialty chemical makers seek business both with cleaning product innovators and the companies that follow them
January 30, 2006 Cover
Volume 84, Issue 5
Specialty chemical makers seek business both with cleaning product innovators and the companies that follow them
Specialty chemical makers seek business both with cleaning product innovators and the companies that follow them
Versatile amide-forming reaction could transform field of biomolecular synthesis
Detective work and expertise are used to evaluate environmental contaminants of emerging concern
Initiative pulls a fragmented industry together to give country's northeast a stronger chemical voice
Report evaluates ability of U.S. regulatory framework to govern engineered nanomaterials
Molecular recognition arrays offer an alternative to lock-and-key approach