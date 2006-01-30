Air Liquide builds in China

Air Liquide plans to spend more than $24 million to build an air separation unit in the Hangzhou economic development area in China's Zhejiang province. The unit will supply customers in the region, which includes Shanghai, with liquid nitrogen, oxygen, and argon. The firm currently operates air separation units in Wuxi and Shanghai and will soon start up another unit in Zhanjiagang to supply a steel mill and other customers. The company's business in China is growing at more than 40% a year, says Jean-Pierre Duprieu, senior vice president for Asia-Pacific.
