Akzo to divest two businesses

Akzo Nobel has agreed to sell its 65% interest in a Malaysian oleochemical business to its partner, the Lam Soon Group, for close to $30 million. Its other oleochemical operation, in Emmerich, Germany, is still for sale. Akzo is also selling its electromagnetic compatibility business, to ETL Semko. The two sales are part of a February 2005 divestment program involving 14 businesses with combined sales of about $850 million. Five sale agreements have been signed so far. Separately, the firm has decided to close a methylamines/choline chloride plant in Delfzijl, the Netherlands.
