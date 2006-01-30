Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

January 30, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Jilin Chemical Industrial has removed itself from the Hong Kong stock exchange after earlier delisting itself from the New York Stock Exchange. The move follows a successful offer by its parent PetroChina to repurchase all foreign-owned Jilin shares.

International Specialty Products has acquired the biocides business of Fontenay, France-based Progiven. ISP President Sunil Kumar says the acquisition will accelerate the growth of ISP's industrial biocides franchise.

Terra Industries has resumed production of ammonia and its derivatives at its Woodward, Okla., facility. The company had suspended production in Woodward in November because of high natural gas prices.

Haldia Petrochemicals will expand its Haldia, India, polyethylene plant by 60%, to 370,000 metric tons per year, and its polypropylene plant by 50%, to 320,000 metric tons, by the middle of next year. The facilities use Basell's Spherilene and Spheripol processes, respectively.

Akzo Nobel's Organon division has linked with Shanghai Genomics in a two-year project to support Organon's program for the identification of more selective steroid hormone receptor modulators. The research will focus on rheumatoid arthritis, atherosclerosis, and oncology.

LG Chem's net profit sagged 25% to $410 million in 2005, while sales increased 4% to $7.6 billion. LG attributes the disappointing performance to higher crude oil prices, uneven Chinese demand for petrochemicals, and quality problems with its rechargeable batteries.

BASF is installing engineering polymer compounding capacity at its Altamira, Mexico, site. When production starts up in the second quarter of 2006, the company will compound nylon 6, nylon 6,6, and polybutylene terephthalate at the plant.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Arkema and Clariant slim down
Kuraray, partners plan a butadiene derivatives venture in Thailand﻿﻿﻿﻿
Japan’s Kuraray is on the move

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE