Chemical prices end 2005 at an all-time high

U .S. chemical prices continued their strong performance in December, with the producer price index for all chemicals hitting a record 199.0 (1982 = 100), according to data from the Labor Department. This index was up 0.3% from November and 8.2% ahead of December 2004. Meanwhile, the index for industrial chemicals increased 1.1% from the previous month to 195.3, but was down 2.2% from its all-time high seen two months earlier. Compared with December 2004 data, the latest industrial chemical index showed a rise of 9.5%.
