DOE hopes to commercialize hydrogen vehicles

The Department of Energy last week announced $119 million in funding and a research road map aimed at solving the technical and manufacturing challenges that must be overcome in order to make hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles commercially available in showrooms by 2020. "This funding will help overcome technical barriers and bring hydrogen and fuel-cell technology from the laboratory to the showroom," said Energy Secretary Samuel W. Bodman. DOE will provide up to $100 million over four years for research projects seeking to improve fuel-cell membranes and water transport within the stack; to develop advanced cathode catalysts and supports, cell hardware, and fuel-cell concepts; and to mitigate the effects of impurities on fuel-cell performance and durability. In addition, Bodman announced the selection of 12 projects that will receive $19 million in federal funding over five years for polymer membrane research. The goal, he said, is to advance membrane durability and extend shelflife, while bringing down cost.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter