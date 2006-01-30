Advertisement

Environment

DOE hopes to commercialize hydrogen vehicles

January 30, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 5
The Department of Energy last week announced $119 million in funding and a research road map aimed at solving the technical and manufacturing challenges that must be overcome in order to make hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles commercially available in showrooms by 2020. "This funding will help overcome technical barriers and bring hydrogen and fuel-cell technology from the laboratory to the showroom," said Energy Secretary Samuel W. Bodman. DOE will provide up to $100 million over four years for research projects seeking to improve fuel-cell membranes and water transport within the stack; to develop advanced cathode catalysts and supports, cell hardware, and fuel-cell concepts; and to mitigate the effects of impurities on fuel-cell performance and durability. In addition, Bodman announced the selection of 12 projects that will receive $19 million in federal funding over five years for polymer membrane research. The goal, he said, is to advance membrane durability and extend shelflife, while bringing down cost.

