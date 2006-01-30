Drug polymers pact is formed

Avantium Technologies and Warwick Effect Polymers have formed a joint venture to develop WEP's PolyPEG technology for pharmaceutical compounds. They say PolyPEG enhances therapeutic products such as peptides, monoclonal antibodies, and recombinant proteins by increasing their bioavailability. The comb-shaped PolyPEG polymers feature polyethylene glycol teeth on a methacrylic backbone; they come in a variety of molecular weights and chain lengths and with different conjugating end groups.
