DuPont restarts damaged plant

DuPont has restarted operations at its DeLisle, Miss., titanium dioxide plant, almost five months after it suffered a direct hit from Hurricane Katrina. The company says almost every electrical and electronic system at the plant had to be replaced or rebuilt; the site suffered no major structural damage, however. The total cost of repairs has not yet been determined, DuPont says, adding that it will lift its force majeure declaration on titanium dioxide "once DeLisle production is stable and reliable."
