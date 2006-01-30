Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

EPA rule for human testing is criticized

January 30, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

EPA is for the first time establishing criteria under which it will allow human subjects to be used for pesticide exposure tests. The rule, to be issued by Jan. 29, was leaked to several legislators by a concerned government official, according to Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.), who received a prepublication copy. The major criticism of the regulation is that it would permit pesticide testing on pregnant women, infants, and children. For example, the rule apparently allows pesticide makers to use pregnant women and children in exposure studies if the tests are not intended to be submitted under one of the two pesticide laws. Also, pregnant women and children can be dosed with pesticides on foods up to the tolerance level for those foods, which may be far above the background level to which the general population is exposed. The rule requires that a Human Studies Review Board be set up to review study protocols, as recommended by the National Research Council, but the board would serve an advisory role only and have no power to veto studies or require changes. In August 2005, Congress passed a ban on accepting human pesticide tests until EPA enacted strict ethical standards. Boxer and the other members of Congress who saw the rule have called on EPA Administrator Stephen L. Johnson to "fix" the regulation.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE