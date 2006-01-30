FDA to weigh Tysabri fate

An FDA committee will decide on March 7 whether the agency should allow the multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri back on the market. Sales of Tysabri, a monoclonal antibody codeveloped by Biogen Idec and Elan, were suspended in February 2005 after the drug was linked to progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy, a rare nervous system disorder. Last fall, the companies submitted two-year Phase III data and more safety information on patients in the trial. They have also suggested revisions to the drug's label and have proposed a patient-monitoring program.
