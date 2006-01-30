Ineos changing Innovene name

Following its $9 billion purchase last month of Innovene, Ineos has decided to drop the Innovene name. The businesses acquired, formerly BP's olefins and derivatives operations, will be called Ineos Refining, Ineos Olefins, Ineos Polyolefins, Ineos Olefins & Polymers USA, Ineos Nitriles, Ineos Technologies, and Ineos Oligomers. Ineos has similarly renamed businesses it acquired in the past. Innovene, which for years had been the name of BP's polyethylene technology, lasted only 10 months as a company name.
