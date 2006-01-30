National Science Board outlines NSF strategies

The National Science Board (NSB) released a new vision for NSF that takes into account federal funding constraints as well as the future needs of the scientific community. NSB is the oversight body and policymaker of NSF. "2020 Vision" was developed in response to a congressional request from a Senate Appropriations subcommittee, and it is supposed to guide the agency as it develops its strategic plan. According to NSB Chairman Warren M. Washington, the 10-page plan "provides a vision statement for NSF that is informed by a sense of our nation, our knowledge of the trajectory of global science and engineering research, and our confidence in a promising future." The vision calls for NSF to drive cutting-edge fundamental and transformative research, tap the talents of all citizens, develop and test new approaches to teaching science, provide necessary tools and instruments, and maintain the financial and talent resources. To accomplish these ideals, the plan includes strategic priorities, near-term goals, and enabling strategies. The complete report is available on the NSB website.