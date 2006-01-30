Traffic signals get a new look

Netherlands-based traffic systems manufacturer Vialis is using BASF's Luran acrylonitrile-styrene-acrylate copolymer to make its new ViaLina traffic signal. "Design of traffic signals hasn't changed in the last 40 years, so the time has come to modernize the appearance of our products," says Hans Dirkze, who heads traffic engineering at Vialis. The new signals use light-emitting diode (LED) lamps, which need less bulky housing than do traditional signals.
