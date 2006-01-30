Tripos details U.K. staff cuts

Tripos will reduce staff by 76 at its Tripos Discovery Research division in Bude, England. The 47% downsizing follows the completion in December of a $90 million compound-library project for Pfizer. However, Tripos also announced several new research collaborations with life science companies including Genzyme, GlaxoSmithKline, and Schering-Plough. Earlier this month, Tripos said it is considering several strategic options, including separating the Bude chemistry operation from its informatics business, based at its headquarters in St. Louis (C&EN, Jan. 16, page 17).
