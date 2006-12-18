BASF to buy Chinese catalyst company

BASF Catalysts, comprising mostly the former Engelhard catalyst business, has agreed to buy Guilin REEcat Catalyst, a Guilin, China, maker of catalysts to control motorcycle emissions. BASF expects global output of motorcycles to grow at a 5% annual rate through 2011, with China producing 40% of them. Moreover, the company says China's adoption of new European emissions regulations will lead to faster growth for motorcycle catalysts than for motorcycles themselves.
