December 18, 2006 Cover

Volume 84, Issue 51

Top research advances of the year range from bio to nano

Physical Chemistry

Chemistry Highlights 2006

Top research advances of the year range from bio to nano

A Congressional Reflection

The year 2006 was not a good one for passing legislation

2006 Year in Review

Calm weather and fairly stable energy prices contributed to solid industry profits

  • Environment

    Meetings Briefs

  • People

    Dow's Emotional Pitch

    Eschewing facts and figures, a new ad campaign shoots for the heart

  • Policy

    Protecting America's Economic Future

    Continued U.S. economic competitiveness depends on investments in innovation, collaboration, and education

image name
Policy

Academic R&D Spending Trends

Chemical research sector grew 7.3% in 2004, slightly less than the average for science as a whole

Fuel-cell lights, Fireproof goat, Fluorescent tree

 

