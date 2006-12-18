Advertisement

Environment

Canada Targets Toxic Chemicals

Industry views program as challenging but manageable

by Glenn Hess
December 18, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 51
The Canadian government has launched a $300 million initiative to more tightly regulate and reduce the use of chemicals that are harmful to human health and the environment.

"The chemicals management plan we are unveiling will make Canada a world leader in assessing and regulating chemicals that are used in thousands of industrial and consumer products," Prime Minister Stephen Harper said at a Dec. 8 news conference in Ottawa.

Since 1994, all new chemicals manufactured or imported into Canada have been subject to a risk assessment by government scientists. However, some 23,000 older chemicals in commerce have not undergone the assessment required of new substances.

Officials said a recently completed categorization of these "legacy" chemicals identified 4,300 substances that require risk analysis based on their suspected toxicity. A list of 200 high-priority chemicals, including benzene, sulfuric acid, phenol, and acetic acid, will be reviewed over the next three years.

Industry will be required to provide information about how it is managing the 200 substances. Government scientists will review the data, and federal officials will then decide what, if any, actions are needed. "In some cases, we may demand substitute products or formulations," said Environment Minister Rona Ambrose.

"Moving forward, we will improve product-labeling programs, as well as deal with imported products that use chemical substances that are prohibited in Canada," added Minister of Health Tony Clement.

The chemical industry and environmental activists applaud the government's plan. "We're generally supportive of what's being done. Overall, it's an effort to try to improve public confidence in old chemicals," said Gordon Lloyd, vice president for technical affairs at the Canadian Chemical Producers Association, which represents 70 Canadian chemical manufacturers. Assessing the high-priority chemicals by 2010 "will be challenging, but doable," Lloyd said.

"The government deserves credit for taking decisive action on this critical issue," added Rick Smith, executive director of Environmental Defense Canada. "Many of the toxic chemicals subject to this announcement are potent carcinogens and are extremely harmful to the development of children."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

