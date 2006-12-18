GSK and Epix sign drug discovery pact

GlaxoSmithKline and Epix Pharmaceuticals will join forces to develop small-molecule drugs against four G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCR), a broad class of molecular targets that convert signals received outside a cell into biological processes inside the cell. The deal includes Epix' 5-HT4 partial agonist program, which is in Phase II trials to treat Alzheimer's patients. GSK will take a $17.5 million stake in the Lexington, Mass.-based biotech firm, as part of a $35 million up-front fee. Epix could eventually rack up milestone payments of $1.2 billion based on the success of the GPCR programs.
