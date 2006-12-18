German companies boost isocyanate

BASF plans to expand its methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) complex in Antwerp, Belgium, by second-quarter 2007. The company says the project will boost capacity for the polyurethane intermediate from 450,000 metric tons per year to 560,000 metric tons, making the plant the largest of its type in the world. Bayer, meanwhile, has expanded its MDI capacity in Tarragona, Spain, by 50,000 metric tons to an annual capacity of 150,000 metric tons.
