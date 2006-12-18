Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Hotly Fixated On Nitrogen

Newly discovered microbe reduces N2 to NH3 at record-high temperatures

by Sarah Everts
December 18, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: NOAA Vents Program
The new microbe was found in hydrothermal fluids near this vent.
Credit: NOAA Vents Program
The new microbe was found in hydrothermal fluids near this vent.

A microbe with a penchant for reducing dinitrogen in steamy hydrothermal vents has set a new high-temperature record for this enzymatic activity (Science 2006, 314, 1783).

Although N2 accounts for 70% of the dissolved gas in seawater, most microbes cannot use N2 itself as a nitrogen source. Instead they require that N2 be converted into useful building blocks such as NH3 in a process called nitrogen fixation. But researchers had observed this conversion only in shallow waters by photosynthetic bacteria.

"Nitrogen fixation in hydrothermal vents had been speculated, but nobody had actually isolated a microorganism that could do it," says lead author Mausmi P. Mehta, who recently received her doctorate from the University of Washington, Seattle.

The archaeon that Mehta and John A. Baross discovered is called FS406-22, and "what makes it very interesting is that it can reduce dinitrogen at such high temperatures," comments Anna-Louise Reysenbach, a microbial ecologist at Portland State University. FS406-22 can convert N2 to NH3 at 92 °C, "smashing" previous temperature records by "a comfortable 28 °C margin," writes Douglas G. Capone, an oceanographer at the University of Southern California, in an associated perspective.

A remote-controlled robot called ROPOS sucked up FS406-22 at 1,500 meters below sea level, in a hydrothermal-vent-rich area of the Juan de Fuca Ridge in the northeast Pacific Ocean. At the surface, the microbe was so hard to grow that Mehta had to try 600 times before finding the right recipe.

To reduce dinitrogen, FS406-22 uses a nitrogenase enzyme that has a sulfur-rich metal cluster in its active site. The team is now trying to figure out whether the enzyme contains molybdenum or tungsten, metals commonly found in heat-hardy enzymes, Baross says.

FS406-22's nitrogenase is so ancient it may have evolved before the separation of bacteria, archaea, and higher organisms, Baross says. "I'm really excited about the evolutionary aspects," he adds. "FS406-22 may give us a handle on how metal sulfur enzymes evolved."

The protein's sequence could offer some engineering insight to researchers who might want to use heat-loving enzymes in industrial settings. Next, the researchers plan to sequence the bug to see if it has any more interesting enzymes in its genetic portfolio.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nitrogenase Structure Solved With Carbon Monoxide Bound
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Methane-Munching Microbes Reduce Sulfur
Ancient Catalyst Uses Modern Tricks

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE