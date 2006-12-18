Hydro mulls sale of polymers unit

Norwegian oil and aluminum company Norsk Hydro is considering a public offering or sale of its chlorovinyls business, Hydro Polymers. The business produces chlorine, caustic soda, vinyl chloride, and polyvinyl chloride and employs more than 1,100 people. It operates plants in Norway, Sweden, and the U.K., as well as joint ventures in China, Norway, Portugal, and Qatar. Norsk Hydro spun off its fertilizer unit, Yara, in 2004 and has previously considered selling the polymers business.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter