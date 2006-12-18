Ineos is planning more biodiesel
Ineos is building a biodiesel plant at its site in Zwijndrecht, Antwerp, Belgium. The plant will cost more than $120 million and have a capacity of more than 500,000 metric tons of biodiesel per year by 2009. Ineos aims to be the "first truly pan-European supplier of biodiesel," producing 2 million metric tons of the fuel by 2012. In October, the company moved forward with plans to build a 500,000-metric-ton biodiesel plant in Grangemouth, Scotland.
