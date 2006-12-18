Jobs increase in November

Overall U.S. chemical employment rose in November from the previous month, but the number of production workers fell, according to seasonally adjusted data from the Labor Department. Total chemical employment reached 898,000, which is 1,000 more than in October and up 16,500 from November of last year. Meanwhile, the number of production workers declined by 4,000 from October to 518,800, but the headcount was up 3,700 from November 2005.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter