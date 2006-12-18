Lanxess acquires South African firm

In its first acquisition since being spun off from Bayer, Lanxess has acquired full ownership of a South African chrome chemicals business by buying the 50% stake held by its partner, Dow Chemical's Sentrachem subsidiary. The business, in Newcastle, Kwazulu-Natal, makes sodium dichromate, a key raw material for leather tanning. Separately, Lanxess has sold its North American textile processing chemicals business in Wellford, S.C., to local firm StarChem. The business has annual sales of nearly $200 million.
