McKernan Is Named Rensselaer Entrepreneur of the Year

Brendan L. McKernan, cofounder and vice president of operations of Agencourt Biosciences, has been named 2006 William F. Glaser '53 Rensselaer Entrepreneur of the Year by Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
McKernan's company, based in Massachusetts, is a leading provider of nucleic acid purification products and genomic services for life sciences research. "Brendan has applied his substantial management skills to advancing scientific discovery by accelerating the move of scientific innovation into the marketplace for the benefit of society," said Rensselaer President Shirley Ann Jackson during the awards presentation. "This award honors his entrepreneurial success, but also honors his passion and commitment to nurturing the next generation of science and technological entrepreneurs."
