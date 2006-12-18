Merck and Idera form vaccine pact

Merck has licensed Idera Pharmaceuticals' toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists for use in vaccines it is developing for oncology, infectious diseases, and Alzheimer's disease. Merck will make an initial licensing payment of $20 million and has agreed to buy $10 million of Idera stock. Idera could receive up to $165 million in milestones if vaccines across all three therapeutic indications reach the market. Merck will combine its therapeutic and prophylactic vaccines with Idera compounds targeting TLRs 7, 8, and 9, which help mediate human immune response.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter