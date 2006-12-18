New firm targets nanotube formation

U .K. technology company IP Group has teamed up with scientists from the University of Surrey's Advanced Technology Institute (ATI) and plasma-tool company CEVP to form Surrey NanoSystems. The new firm will provide commercial tools for producing nanomaterials for the semiconductor industry. Based on ATI's technology, the new company's machinery is called the world's first that allows low-temperature growth of carbon nanotubes. Existing silicon semiconductor materials can't withstand the high temperatures typically required for nanotube formation.
