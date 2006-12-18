Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Octahedrane cage in one step

December 18, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

When irradiated with ultraviolet light, the two benzene units of a diazacyclophane have been found to dimerize, forming a (CH)12 framework known as an octahedrane in one step, as shown (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja067350r). Although octahedrane itself was prepared more than a decade ago through a multistep synthesis, this is the first time that this carbon cage has been formed photochemically, according to a team led by Hideki Okamoto of Okayama University, in Japan. The researchers found that the analogous carbon-bridged cyclophane is "almost photochemically inert" and does not undergo this dimerization. The nitrogen-containing bridges seem to be key to the diazacyclophane's reactivity: They hold the benzene rings closer together, and the through-bond coupling between the -orbitals of the benzene rings and the bridge C-N -bonds probably make the rings interact more significantly in the excited state, the researchers explain.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nested nanostructures direct fullerene functionalization
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Twisty phenyl-laden tetracene synthesized
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A New Link For Aromatic Polymers

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE