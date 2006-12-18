Research firms win deals with Merck

Merck and Shanghai-based WuXi PharmaTech are expanding an agreement under which WuXi provides a range of pharmaceutical R&D services. WuXi says the agreement extends the firms' 2003 contract to 2010 and substantially increases the number of scientists assisting Merck. Meanwhile, Scynexis of Research Triangle Park, N.C., has signed an agreement with Merck to produce oncology compound libraries and develop new drug candidates.
