Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Striegel and Spence Receive Lilly Awards

December 18, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The recipients of Eli Lilly & Co.'s annual Analytical Chemistry Grantee Award are André Striegel, an assistant professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Florida State University, Tallahassee, and Megan Spence, an assistant professor of chemistry at the University of Pittsburgh.

The award is given to new professors who have distinguished themselves as leaders in the field of analytical chemistry. Each winner receives a one-year $35,000 unsolicited, unrestricted grant that can be renewed for a second year.

Striegel's research focuses on separation science of both natural and synthetic polymers, as well as on using polymers to probe fundamental mechanisms, biases, and relative advantages of various separation methods and detection techniques.

Striegel

Striegel and his colleagues use separation science to probe areas as dissimilar as the measurement of parameters directly related to docking and binding, biomolecular recognition, and mimicry, as well as to study the influence of polymeric architecture and dilute solution conformation on macromolecular behavior and degradation. Their principal tool is size-exclusion chromatography coupled to a multiplicity of detection methods.

Spence is studying peripheral and integral membrane proteins with nuclear magnetic resonance techniques. She is looking at a group of neurotoxins isolated from tarantula venom whose mechanism of toxicity involves inhibiting transmembrane ion channels. NMR structural studies of the toxins in the membrane, as well as solid-state NMR studies of the membrane itself, could offer insight into the molecular mechanism of this ion channel inhibition.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Akron Section Award to Christopher Jaroniec
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
C&EN Webinar: CEN-webinar-Structure-Elucidation-with-Trapped-Ion-Mobility-Spectrometry
Young Investigator Awards To Phillips And Trimpin

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE