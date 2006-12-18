Winners of Otto Haas Award Announced

Rohm and Haas has announced the winners of its annual Otto Haas Award. The award is given in two categories: technical excellence and scientific achievement. The Technical Excellence Award recognizes employees who provide superior technical support to both their colleagues and Rohm and Haas customers. The Scientific Achievement Award recognizes outstanding new and innovative contributions to science.
The recipients of the Technical Excellence Award are André Egli, senior scientist, packaging and finishing technologies; James Elder, distinguished engineer, monomers engineering; Griffin Gappert, senior scientist, functional polymers technical service; W. Jay Gregory, senior scientist, central analytical support; A. Scott Lawing, applications engineering manager, chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) technologies; Robert Post, distinguished engineer, architectural and functional coatings (AFC) process technology; Dennis Stack, distinguished scientist, AFC process technology; Frank Stubbs, laboratory manager, automotive coatings; Ted Tysak, principal scientist, floor care research; and Gerald B. Wayton, project chemist, microelectronic technologies.
The recipients of the Scientific Achievement Award are Gregory P. Muldowney, engineering research manager, CMP technologies, and James Thackeray, technology fellow, microelectronics technologies.
