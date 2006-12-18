Wisian-Neilson, Patrizi Win Dallas-Fort Worth Awards

Patty Wisian-Neilson, a professor of chemistry at Southern Methodist University, Dallas, is the winner of the ACS Dallas-Fort Worth Section's 2006 Wilfred T. Doherty Award for her research on polyphosphazenes. In her work, she has developed a versatile condensation polymerization method for making alkyl-substituted polyphosphazenes. She will receive a $1,500 honorarium and an engraved plaque.
The Doherty Award recognizes significant achievement in research, teaching, and service in the chemical field and is the highest honor bestowed by the section. It is named after one of the founding directors of the Robert A. Welch Foundation, which supports fundamental chemical research at universities, colleges, or other educational institutions within Texas.
In addition, the section honored Robert (Bob) Patrizi, a chemistry teacher at the Hockaday School, in Dallas, with the 2006 Werner Schulz Award for outstanding high school chemistry teachers. The award is given in memory of the late Werner Schulz, who himself was an outstanding high school chemistry teacher. It consists of a $1,000 honorarium and a plaque.
