ACS Directory Of Graduate Research Offered Free Online

The American Chemical Society's 2005 Directory of Graduate Research (DGR), the most comprehensive source of this kind of information about the U.S. and Canada, is now available free online.
DGRweb, the searchable online version of the DGR, includes an upgraded interface and functionality that allows advanced searches of both faculty and institutions. The site address is chemistry.org/education/DGRweb. The print edition ($89) is still available, and ordering information can be found online at dgr.rints.com/orderdgr.cfm.
The DGR lists universities with names and biographical information for faculty members in the areas of chemistry, chemical engineering, biochemistry, medicinal/pharmaceutical chemistry, polymers and materials science, marine science, toxicology, and environmental science. The directory also lists areas of specialization for each of these faculty members, titles of papers published within the past two years, and contact information when provided.
It also provides a statistical summary on departments, including numbers of full- and part-time faculty, postdoctoral appointments, graduate students, and master's and doctoral degrees granted.
The directory includes information on 665 academic departments, 10,858 faculty members, and 88,983 publication citations. The data in the DGR have been supplied by the respective departments according to policies established by the ACS Committee on Professional Training (CPT). Any suggestions for changes to the information in the book should be directed to the secretary of CPT at dgr@acs.org.
