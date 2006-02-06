Mission Support
Chemical firms plan a 17.0% boost in capital spending in 2006, but R&D spending predictions are up just 4.7%
February 6, 2006 Cover
Volume 84, Issue 6
Chemical firms plan a 17.0% boost in capital spending in 2006, but R&D spending predictions are up just 4.7%
Credit:
Chemical firms plan a 17.0% boost in capital spending in 2006, but R&D spending predictions are up just 4.7%
Fluorescence method detects molecular events with high spatial resolution
Dye derived from green henna leaves is used to decorate the body with intricate designs
Microscopic view of plant tissue reveals a hidden world of calcium oxalate crystals of diverse shapes
Growth is less than in 2004; unit labor costs worsen on strength of wage increases
Federal legislation would regulate ammonium nitrate, which has become a weapon of choice for terrorists
Indian drugmaker Cipla makes a persuasive case for royalties instead of exclusive patents