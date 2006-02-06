Advertisement

8406coverimg.jpg
8406coverimg.jpg
February 6, 2006 Cover

Volume 84, Issue 6

Chemical firms plan a 17.0% boost in capital spending in 2006, but R&D spending predictions are up just 4.7%

Volume 84 | Issue 6
Business

Mission Support

Chemical firms plan a 17.0% boost in capital spending in 2006, but R&D spending predictions are up just 4.7%

A Bright Way To Track Reactions

Fluorescence method detects molecular events with high spatial resolution

What's that stuff? Henna

Dye derived from green henna leaves is used to decorate the body with intricate designs

  • Biological Chemistry

    The Secret Life Of Plant Crystals

    Microscopic view of plant tissue reveals a hidden world of calcium oxalate crystals of diverse shapes

  • Business

    Labor Productivity Rises Again In 2005

    Growth is less than in 2004; unit labor costs worsen on strength of wage increases

  • Safety

    Congress Revisits Farm Chemical

    Federal legislation would regulate ammonium nitrate, which has become a weapon of choice for terrorists

Pharmaceuticals

Drug Patents

Indian drugmaker Cipla makes a persuasive case for royalties instead of exclusive patents

