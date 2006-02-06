ACS President Responds To State Of The Union Address

ACS President E. Ann Nalley was enthusiastic about the Jan. 31 State of the Union Address. Nalley, who had earlier written to President George W. Bush encouraging him to address innovation and competitiveness in his speech, released a statement the following morning saying: "The President's comments about innovation in his State of the Union Address have enabled us to renew the nation's focus on its competitive strength: robust basic research, world-class science and engineering education, and clear policies that encourage industry, universities, and national laboratories to innovate.
"The President has put this issue in the forefront by providing an agenda that assures our future economic prosperity and continued American leadership in a rapidly changing world.
"ACS is working with congressional leaders and other organizations in support of a strong innovation agenda and legislation to support the goals outlined by the President," Nalley wrote.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter