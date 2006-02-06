Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

ACS President Responds To State Of The Union Address

February 6, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

ACS President E. Ann Nalley was enthusiastic about the Jan. 31 State of the Union Address. Nalley, who had earlier written to President George W. Bush encouraging him to address innovation and competitiveness in his speech, released a statement the following morning saying: "The President's comments about innovation in his State of the Union Address have enabled us to renew the nation's focus on its competitive strength: robust basic research, world-class science and engineering education, and clear policies that encourage industry, universities, and national laboratories to innovate.

"The President has put this issue in the forefront by providing an agenda that assures our future economic prosperity and continued American leadership in a rapidly changing world.

"ACS is working with congressional leaders and other organizations in support of a strong innovation agenda and legislation to support the goals outlined by the President," Nalley wrote.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

ACS reaches policy agenda for 2023
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
House Passes Science Bill
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
We Have Ignition! We Have Liftoff!

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE