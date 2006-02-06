BUSINESS ROUNDUP

Novozymes has acquired Qingdao Huayuan Fine Bio-Products, a Chinese firm that makes the cosmetic ingredient hyaluronic acid. Novozymes launched its own hyaluronic acid business in 2004.
Octel has changed its name to Innospec to, it says, better align its branding with its specialty chemicals businesses. The firm has been deemphasizing its business in the gasoline additive tetraethyllead.
Altana Chemie has agreed to acquire Rad-Cure, a Fairfield, N.J., maker of ultraviolet-curable coatings and adhesives for the paper and board packaging market. Rad-Cure had sales of $10 million in 2005.
Cambrex has selected Bear Stearns as an adviser as it considers strategic alternatives for certain businesses, which could include divesting assets. The company will also take an $85 million to $100 million impairment charge in the fourth quarter of 2005, primarily due to weaknesses in its biopharma operations after a major pharma customer canceled a potential new project.
Wolff Cellulosics, a subsidiary of Bayer MaterialScience, is planning to build a 10,000-metric-ton-per-year methylcellulose plant at an as-yet-undetermined site in the U.S. The plant, Wolff's first in the U.S., will specialize in construction material additives and is slated to come onstream in mid-2008.
The SAFC division of SigmaAldrich Group will rename its specialties business unit SAFC Supply Solutions. The unit, which will include the former Proligo Reagents manufacturing site the firm acquired from Degussa last year, will supply organic raw materials for pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals, and flavors and fragrances.
